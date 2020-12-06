Police arrest teen for holding family hostage and arson

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Police say a teen burnt his parents house to the ground. They were called to the house near the corner of Mattis and Kirby Ave. at 5:30 on Friday night. Things escalated when a hostage situation turned to arson.

When police arrived, they discovered 18-year old Trevor Lewis threatening his family, and attempting to take them hostage. Police shut down the block for hours and called for Lewis to surrender peacefully.

After they safely got the family out of the house, Lewis barricaded himself inside, and eventually set the house on fire. Neighbors and witnesses are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

“I’m just in shock,” Maricsa Vellon said. “I can’t believe an 18 year old boy would do that to his family. This isn’t even the first time.”

Lewis had a restraining order filed against him by his parents, and already had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

As the house burned, Lewis finally surrendered to police. Firefighters said the damage was significant enough to destroy the house.

Police said the family was not harmed. They took Lewis to a nearby hospital to treat burn wounds.