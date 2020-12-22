Police arrest suspected gunman, victim still in critical condition

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police say one person is in custody on a charge of attempted murder in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that seriously hurt one.

The arrest follows a violent weekend in Decatur after police responded to at least six shooting incidents in under 24 hours.

A press release from Sgt. Chris Copeland says officers responded just after 8 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired report near Hickory and Illinois streets.

Copeland says several rounds were fired by three suspects, who had arrived in a red Jeep SUV. He adds the car was last seen heading west from the scene.

Then around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called back to that same location, the release says, after 911 dispatchers got a report of a person who had been shot.

Copeland says police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and face. He adds the man remains in critical condition.

The police sergeant also says a 23-year-old man then came to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say the man told police he was with the other victim when they were shot at.

Investigators say witnesses described the suspects as three people who were armed and had arrived in a black sedan. Additionally, all three suspects fired at the men, the release says.

Copeland says detectives processed the crime scene, conducted interviews, and review security camera footage. He says they then had probable cause to arrest Amante T. O’Neal, 23, in relation to both shootings.

Police say O’Neal was found by Street Crimes Detectives and was arrested Monday afternoon. The release says he was booked at the Macon County Jail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Decatur police continue to investigate these shootings. Copeland says additional arrests are expected.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents, or any of the other shootings that happened on Saturday or Sunday should call contact Det. Appenzeller or Det. Weddle at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.