Police arrest second suspect in Golden Hour shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in a relation to a shooting that happened at the Golden Hour convenience store on Tuesday.

This is the second out of three suspects who are involved in the shooting incident at the Golden Hour.

Officers said Rashard Montgomery went to the police station to report that he had been outside the Golden Hour at around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery, he was waiting outside while his friend went into the store. He heard gunshots coming from the store so he got out of his car to go check on his friend. When they met up inside the Golden Hour, this friend told Montgomery that 18-year-old Randy Willis had fired shots at him. This prompted Montgomery to exit the store and fire shots in the direction of a car that Willis just entered.

Montgomery said he tossed a 9 mm semi-automatic gun out of his car on Windsor Road after he and his friend fled the scene. Champaign police were unable to find the gun.

Montgomery admitted his role in the shooting but declined to identify for officers the friend he was with.

According to a news release from Champaign Police, Willis had allegedly been shot in the leg by Montgomery’s friend. Surveillance video showed that Willis had also fired at that man.

Willis was driven to an area hospital by a friend. Willis refused to cooperate with police and was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Both Montgomery and Willis are being held in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 and $250,000 bonds and are expected to be formally charged on Monday.

Officers are still looking for the other man who allegedly shot Willis.