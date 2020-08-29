Police arrest man on drug possession, intent to deliver charges

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested Adam Passoni of Kincaid for several drug charges on Saturday.
The Taylorville Police Department gathered enough evidence to get a court-authorized search warrant, and conducted the search in Kincaid early in the morning.
Passoni has been charged with meth possession (100-400 grams), meth possession with intent to deliver, possessing a firearm without a FOID card and more.
Taylorville Police released the following statement:
TPD will track the source down that is poisoning our City. It takes a City working with police to make it safe. Taylorville is a great place to live and work, we must stop the drug trade. Thank you to the Sheriff’s Office for assisting and the Christian County States Attorney Mike Havera.Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler