Police arrest man for attempted murder after gas station shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a Decatur man Saturday who is accused of shooting a 42-year-old man at Gas Depot earlier this month.

Decatur Police Department (DPD) Sgt. Chris Copeland says Davante Reed, 28, is in custody on charges of attempted murder and fleeing police. The man was booked Saturday night at the Macon County Jail, records show.

He was arrested by Decatur Police, court dockets state.

Copeland says Reed was charged in connection to the Jan. 11 shooting at Gas Depot, 3603 E. William Street Road.

At the time, police said a customer was found inside the business suffering from several gunshot wounds.

A DPD press release on Jan. 12 had described the victim’s injuries as “life-threatening.”

Copeland said Sunday that the victim has survived his injuries.