Police arrest 2 people in connection to Champaign Park Apartments homicide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two arrests have recently been made in connection to an investigation of a homicide that happened at Champaign Park Apartments on October 20.

Champaign Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Kenwood Road for the report of a shooting with injuries at around 10:40 p.m. on October 20. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Acarrie Ingram-Triner with a life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower neck. Champaign Police and Champaign Fire rendered medical aid until Ingram-Triner was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, a dispute occurred in the courtyard area of 204 Kenwood Road, Champaign Park Apartments, and that led to Ingram-Triner being shot by Arieana Colbert. Police said Quincy Hayes, who was present during the shooting, provided false information about the incident to investigating officers and detectives.

On October 22, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for 21-year-old Arieana Colbert for the offense of murder. On the same date, an arrest warrant for the offense of obstructing justice was issued for 27-year-old Quincy Hayes. Bond on the warrant for Colbert is $1,000,000 and bond on the warrant for Hayes is $100,000. On December 8, the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Colbert and Hayes.

Both Colbert and Hayes were extradited from the Cook County Jail on December 21 and are currently in custody at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Satellite Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

People with additional information on this case can contact Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217) 373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

The investigation is ongoing.