Police arrest 18-year-old shot at Golden Hour

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old who was shot at the Golden Hour convenience store on Tuesday was arrested after he had been released from the hospital.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, Randy Willis is expected to be formally charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon next week. Hinman said these charges stem from a shooting incident that recently happened at Golden Hour. Willis’s bond is set at $250,000.

On Tuesday, Champaign Police were dispatched to Golden Hour around 2 p.m. in response to a reported shooting but they said no one involved was there when they arrived on scene.

Surveillance video from Golden Hour showed a man came into the store and was having a conversation with another man – who was later identified as Willis. Police said during this conversation, Willis allegedly pulled out a handgun from his jacket pocket and fired shots. This prompted the other man to return fire and run to the back of the store. Willis was shot in the upper leg but he continued to fire shots and then escaped into a friend’s car. The driver of the car that the other shooter had arrived in also fired shots at the car that Willis got in.

It was reported that Willis was taken to an area hospital by a friend. Champaign Police were able to locate this car and in the glove box, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun with a round of ammunition jammed in it.

Willis refused to speak with police.

Officers are still looking for the other men in this shooting.

Hinman said Willis has no prior convictions.