Police announce recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”enforcement results

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department announced the results during the recent Memorial Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up .

“Through the Memorial Day crackdown, we helped make our roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives and drive sober,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer .

The Decatur Police Department joined forces with law enforcement throughout the state for Illinois’ “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, stepping up its usual enforcement efforts from May 8 through May 26.

During the enforcement period, the Decatur Police Department wrote 12 citations for seat belt violations and took the following additional actions:

11 DUI arrests

12 seatbelt citations

30 suspended/revoked licenses

66 uninsured motorists

14 speeding citations

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.