Police announce holiday campaign against impaired driving

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is pairing up with the Illinois Department of Transportation and other police agencies in the state to help keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 4, police say drivers will see more patrols and traffic stops.

“During this season of caring, let’s remember to extend our goodwill to fellow motorists,” said Commander Terry McCord. “The best way we can do that is by making a commitment to drive sober and thereby help ensure that we all make it to our destinations safely.”

The Danville Police Department recommends people choose the following safe alternatives to driving impaired:

Plan ahead for a sober ride home. Designate a sober driver, take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service.

If you’re with a friend or family member who intends to drive impaired, take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

Always buckle up! It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.