CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign.

A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m.

The victim did what seems natural after an accident. He got out of his car to exchange information with the other driver. Then things took a turn. He told police several masked people got out of the SUV that hit his car, demanded money, and then hit him in the face with a gun and drove away with both cars.

It’s not every day, not even every month that an armed car-jacking happens in Champaign.

It’s even rarer in Rantoul where reporters sat down for some universal advice from police advice from Deputy Chief Justin Bouse.

“I cannot think of one in my 22-year career,” he said.

“For instance, somebody is rear-ended, and it’s, you know, a dark time in the night where there are no streetlights out or a dark country road, things like that, where there’s nothing around, those might not be the areas that you want to get out and survey the damage and check with the other driver.”

The stretch of Olympian Drive where the car was stolen Wednesday isn’t exactly a country road, but it’s certainly not busy either, and the sun had set by the time suspects drove off toward the interstate.

“You may not want to get out of the car and instead called the police department, or call the dispatch agency, dial 911 and let them know that you’ve been involved in an accident, that you’re aware that you’re involved in an accident, and that you’re driving to a certain location, whether it’s a well-lit area, a police department,” Deputy Chief Bouse continued.

As long as you call to report, it’s okay to drive away “if you don’t feel safe in a situation, and you feel like the circumstances around it are suspicious, or you just feel threatened in some way,” he said.

“It’s a case-by-case basis, but it is absolutely okay.”

“It’s a matter of being aware of your surroundings and looking around and seeing. Are there cars that are fast approaching or are there cars that are coming up on me or cars that have been following me for a few blocks? You know, if you’re at a stoplight, are you leaving enough room there and in between the car in front of you, in case you do get rear-ended?”

A license plate reader is visible on Olympian Dr between the site of the carjacking and where the suspects drove off. Champaign police wouldn’t comment on if it’s been helpful in the investigation, because it’s ongoing.

Police believe it was an isolated incident, a spokesperson said Thursday morning.