Police accuse 42-year-old man of stabbing brother to death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives say a brother of Darrell Boey is charged with his murder after an investigation that began in June 2019.

A press release from Sgt. Chris Copeland says Boey was found dead on his front porch after 10:30 p.m. on June 16, 2019.

Officers had been called to the scene at Church Street and Peoria Avenue, where the man was pronounced deceased.

The release adds an autopsy, conducted in McLean County, found that Boey had died after being stabbed in his groin area. He was 36-years-old when he died.

Copeland says detectives held several interviews and looked over a significant amount of evidence in the case. He says on Tuesday, their work resulted in an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Demetrick L. Boey.

Decatur Police say they found the suspect Friday at Hickory Point Mall with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The release says Demetrick Boey is Darrell Boey’s brother. He is charged with first degree murder.

No further information was immediately available Sunday.