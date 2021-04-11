Police: 30-year-old man dies after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man who was shot several times died early Sunday morning.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers responded just before midnight Sunday to a shots fired report at Neil and Vine streets.

Dispatchers then told police a 30-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in a personal car. The release said he had life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the man went into surgery, but later died.

Investigators say they found out the shooting took place in a parking lot on Vine Street. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car and was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a hospital.

Police say they are still processing the crime scene. They ask anyone with exterior security cameras in the area to get in touch with them, because the footage may help their investigation.

No one has been arrested. Detectives are continue to investigate.

This is Champaign County’s second fatal shooting of 2021. A 34-year-old man died after being shot Friday in Urbana.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call them at 217-351-4545. Detectives can meet with you privately. You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers says they will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this shooting.