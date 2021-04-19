Police: 14-year-old girl shot in back

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenage girl is hospitalized after a Champaign home was hit by a hail of gunfire early Monday morning.

The Champaign Police Department says officers responded around 12:17 a.m. after gunfire was heard near South Mattis Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive.

When police arrived, they say they found a home that was hit by 14 bullets. CPD says officers discovered a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the back.

Investigators say she was taken to a hospital, where she went into surgery.

Police described her injury as serious, adding she is expected to survive.

Detectives say four people were inside the home when the shooting occurred. CPD says the house was fired at from the outside.

Champaign Police say they’re actively investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with security cameras nearby to contact them, as the footage may assist their investigation.

Champaign Police is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Investigators can meet with you privately.

People wanting to submit information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.