1  of  61
Closings
Argenta-Oreana CUSD #1 Armstrong Ellis CUSD #61 Armstrong Twp. High School Bement School CUSD #5 Bismarck-Henning CUSD #1 Busy Bee Learning Center Campus Cooperative Preschool Central A&M Cerro Gordo School District #100 Champaign Head Start Champaign Unit 4 Circle Academy - Vermilion Clinton Danville Christian Academy Danville Dist. 118 Decatur Public Schools District #61 Deland-Weldon Faith Christian in Monticello First Baptist Christian Church Georgetown-Ridge Farm Gibson City-Melvin Sibley Greenview School District Heritage School District Heyworth Hoopeston School District Immanuel Lutheran School Danville Iroquois West Judah Christian Mahomet-Seymour Maroa-Forsyth Meridian Milford Monticello Christian Academy Monticello CUSD #25 MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Mt. Pulaski Newell Twp Senior Transportation Oakwood Pawnee School District #11 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Piattran-Piatt County Transportation Potomac Grade School Rantoul City Schools Rantoul Head Start Rantoul Township High School READY Program - Champaign Rochester Schools Rossville-Alvin Unit 7 Safe Christian Academy in Sidell Salt Fork Sangamon Valley Savoy Head Start Schlarman Academy South Fork School District 14 St. Malachy St. Thomas School in Philo Urbana Head Start VASE/Middle Fork Warrensburg-Latham West Champaign Head Start Westville CUSD #2

Poetry Out Loud winners named

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 40 North announced area winners of the 2020 Eastern Illinois regional contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.

Regional champion is Ariana Mizan, from University Laboratory High School. She recited Sanctuary, by Jean Valentine and It was not Death, for I stood up, by Emily Dickinson.

Regional runner-up is Elizabeth Weidner, from Teutopolis High School. She recited Siblings, by Patricia Smith and How to Triumph Like a Girl, by Ada Limon.

The competition is part of a national program encouraging high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Performers are evaluated on voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, level of difficulty and accuracy.

Wednesday, high schoolers took part in the Poetry Out Loud Eastern Illinois Regional Contest at Parkland. Beginning at the classroom level, winners advance to schoolwide competition, then regional and state competitions before the ultimate National Finals in Washington, D.C.

Mizan and Weidner advance to the state contest March 2, in Springfield. Each state level winner gets $200 and an all-expenses paid trip to D.C. for the national competition in April. The school of the state champion receives $500 to purchase poetry books.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.