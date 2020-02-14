Poetry Out Loud winners named

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 40 North announced area winners of the 2020 Eastern Illinois regional contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.

Regional champion is Ariana Mizan, from University Laboratory High School. She recited Sanctuary, by Jean Valentine and It was not Death, for I stood up, by Emily Dickinson.

Regional runner-up is Elizabeth Weidner, from Teutopolis High School. She recited Siblings, by Patricia Smith and How to Triumph Like a Girl, by Ada Limon.

The competition is part of a national program encouraging high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Performers are evaluated on voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, level of difficulty and accuracy.

Wednesday, high schoolers took part in the Poetry Out Loud Eastern Illinois Regional Contest at Parkland. Beginning at the classroom level, winners advance to schoolwide competition, then regional and state competitions before the ultimate National Finals in Washington, D.C.

Mizan and Weidner advance to the state contest March 2, in Springfield. Each state level winner gets $200 and an all-expenses paid trip to D.C. for the national competition in April. The school of the state champion receives $500 to purchase poetry books.