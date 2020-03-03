Poetry Out Loud champ chosen

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Deerfield High School student was named 2020 Illinois State champion and now heads to the national competition in Washington, D.C., in late April.

Charles Hsu recited To Autumn, by John Keats, Learning to love America, by Shirley Geok-Lin Lim and I Am Offering this Poem, by Jimmy Santiago Baca.

Elizabeth Weidner, from Teutopolis High School was declared runner-up. Rounding out the top five were Scottlynn Ballard (Edwardsville High School), Jada Cox (Jefferson High School, Rockford) and Sylvia Hughes (Eureka High School).

Other students participating from around the state:

Nada Abdulaziz, Jefferson High School (Rockford)

Nereyda Anguiano, Rolling Meadows High School

Regan Cook, Bureau Valley High School (Manlius)

Erin Englebright, Agape Christian High School (Marion)

Paige Graves, Agape Christian High School (Marion)

Catherine Herrera, Taft High School (Chicago)

Grace Lambert, Sacred-Heart Griffin High School (Springfield)

Arian Mizan, University of Illinois Laboratory High School (Urbana)

Adam Stein, Freeburg High School

Alishiana Uyao, Mather High School (Chicago)

Taylor Walton, Orion High School

Poetry Out Loud in Illinois is a collaborative project of the Illinois Arts Council Agency and seven arts agencies, each of which hosts a regional contest.

The Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest is a national program encouraging high school students to learn about great poetry through analysis, memorization, performance and competition.

In Illinois this year, 42 high schools, 210 teachers and more than 10,000 students participated. For more information, click here.