Plots for pandemic scams

SANGAMON & MENARD COUNTIES, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is warning people about recent scams involving the global COVID-19 pandemic. Scammers are sending out fake stimulus checks and asking for small fees before the checks can be cashed.

In some cases, the scammer is asking for bank account information. They’re also claiming to have a vaccine for the virus, but there currently is no known vaccine.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US