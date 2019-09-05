Plasma donation center open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–A plasma donation center is open in what used to be a County Market. CSL Plasma Collection Center opened 3 weeks ago after starting renovations in May. Unlike donating blood, plasma donors can donate more frequently. Staff says the donations they receive are used for medical treatments.

“Becoming a donor of plasma is a good thing for everyone. It’s kind of a win-win-win situation. If you come here and you donate plasma you are helping humankind because several people around the world need plasma for their diseases,” Jose Patino explains.

The center is not far from the University of Illinois, so staff hopes to get a big response from students.