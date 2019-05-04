Plans for legalizing marijuana advancing

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) - Governor J.B. Pritzer and key stakeholders announced a big step forward toward the legalization of cannabis.

A measure would allow adults 21 and over to buy marijuana for recreational use from licensed dispensaries in the state of Illinois.

Supporters believe this will be a way to kick off the next phase, including legilastive debate and feedback from bigger groups of lawmakers.

The measure will be introduced Monday as an amendment to Senate Bill 7.

If approved, it would take effect January 1, 2020.