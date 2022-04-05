DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you didn’t already know, you can now sponsor a flag along Vermilion Drive in Danville this Memorial Day.

The Danville Rotary Club has kept this tradition going for more than 20 years. For a small fee, you can plant an American flag in your loved one’s honor. All of that money goes to places like the Vermilion County War Museum.

“Well, it’s just a great way to honor someone – a relative, a friend who’s been in the military. I myself have several relatives… and my flags are out there every year,” James Kouzmanoff, president of the Vermilion County War Museum’s board of directors said.

He said this money makes up an important part of their budget. If you’d like to sponsor a flag, you can visit the Rotary Club’s website. It reads: “The flags cost $5 and allow the sponsor to honor someone special to them with an American Flag and card. The card can note a branch of the military and any awards they received (Purple Heart, Silver Star, etc). While most flags honor our military service personnel, anyone can be recognized (and many are).”