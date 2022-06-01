SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A planned power outage in the town of Sibley was rescheduled from its previously-announced date and will now take place later this week.

Ameren crews planned to shut off power to the town late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in order to work on the electrical connections of replacement power line poles in the area of 216 North Franklin Street. However, due to storms Tuesday night, Ameren had to reschedule their work.

The work and outage is now planned to begin on Thursday at 11 p.m. and will last into Friday morning. People can expect the power to be on again by 7 a.m. on Friday.