LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are on the scene of an airplane crash on I-55 in Lincoln. It happened about 8:50 am.

Officials say the plane became engulfed upon impact. Multiple agencies are on the scene. The FAA has been notified and is responding.

Courtesy: Heather Jo Thompson

Several people were on board the plane, but their conditions are not known.

Courtesy: Dara Entwistle

Southbound traffic is being diverted at milepost 126 into Lincoln. Southbound lanes are expected to be closed for 4 – 5 hours.