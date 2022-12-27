Update 3:08pm

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reports that the Champaign Driver Services facility will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 28. They said the facility has been cleaned and the carpet is being dried following the pipe burst that left standing water in parts of the building.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Driver Services facility is temporarily closed due to a frozen pipe that burst.

The Secretary of State’s Office reported on Monday that a water pipe burst and left standing water in parts of the facility. Efforts are underway to remove the water and dry the carpet.

Officials say that the facility will be closed during the clean-up, and will reopen as soon as conditions allow. They are encouraging people to check the website for updates on the Champaign location‘s reopening.

In the meantime, here is a list of the closest open facilities to go to while the Champaign is closed: