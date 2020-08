Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Pioletti’s Spaghetti has helped busy families get dinner on the table for the last 10 years.

Recently, the business has expanded beyond catering and take-and-bake meals and opened their own tasting room in Gibson City.

CiLiving’s Erin Valle visits for a taste of the town and shares how the business is helping to preserve a piece of the past.

