Pinwheel Project kicks off month of awareness

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County CASA is partnering with park districts, the county courthouse as well as numerous area businesses to publicize the Pinwheel Project for April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Even during the stay-at-home order, CASA remains committed to keeping kids from falling through the cracks. Each pinwheel in town represents one child in the community who has been a victim of abuse or neglect.

During the Pinwheel Project, CASA looks to recruit community members to take part in the statewide #WearBlueDay, Friday, April 3. You can also sponsor a planted pinwheel for $10 where 100% of the funding stays local and helps prevent abuse and neglect in the county.

CASA provides training and mentoring for those who are interested in becoming an advocate for a child who has been a victim of child abuse or neglect. No specific experience is required however; you must be at least 21 years old, be willing to make the time commitment necessary to fulfill the role of a CASA advocate and pass a background check.