Pigs help move along new ventilator

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Engineers at UI have been working on a quick fix to the lack of medical equipment around the country.

It is a prototype for a ventilator to be used in an emergency or when hospitals run out, and some local pigs helped its production in an important direction.

The Illinois RapidVent has the potential to help overrun hospitals in need of ventilators, but before it can save lives it passed an important first test over the weekend. Dr. Matt Wheeler is a professor of Animal Sciences in the College of ACES. He and a team of a dozen people have been working in conjunction with engineers on the RapidVent to do animal testing.

Wheeler says the team chose pigs because they are a non-primate mammal most physiologically similar to people. Three different tests were done on sedated pigs, and each one was successful.

“Those of us in agriculture are here to help people, to raise food and be sure the food is wholesome,” says Wheeler. “Certainly this is another opportunity to use our skill set to help people. In this case, critically ill people.”

Wheeler says none of the pigs were hurt during the testing. Their tests were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee on campus. They came from the College of ACES Imported Swine Import Lab. The next for the RapidVent is tesing on healthy people.