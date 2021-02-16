Pictures From the February 14-16 Snow Storm

This snow storm was a big one!

Snow started late Valentine’s night into Monday morning, resulting in many spots recieving a few inches. After a dry few hours Monday morning, the snow picked up again where it would really pick up in intensity Monday evening. Most of the snow wrapped up around 10:00 PM Monday night, but flurries lingered into the early morning hours of our Tuesday.

We had plenty of reports over 8″, and this was all while temperatures were in the single digits with 30 mph gusts and wind chills near -20!

During the broadcasts, we kept on saying how bad the roads were going to be, how it was going to be difficult to get too and from work, and all the drifting snow, but it is nice to see the beauty behind these big snowfalls.

