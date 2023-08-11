HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Homer is the latest place to join the pickleball craze with the announcement of a community court.

The court will be located at Village of Homer Park on Coffeen Street. Homer Pickleball organizer Mandy Garrard started playing in April. She said seeing towns like St. Joeseph and Broadlands have their own courts gave her the idea to ask officials to build one in Homer.

She said the sport is a great way to make friends and hopes the court will attract more people to the town.

“It’s all about having fun and I think that’s been the biggest part of the groups that I’m a part of,” Garrard said. “Being able to represent Homer and the Homer Pickleball Group, everybody gets along, everybody is wonderful. Everybody comes from different backgrounds, different levels of skill, different ages.”

Garrard said officials are already getting nets and equipment together and people can expect the court to be open by September.