Picketing teachers could signal strike

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Almost 200 public school teachers picketed outside the Windsor Administration Building Thursday. They want to send a message to the school board they want a fair contract.

The district and teachers union have been negotiating a contract for months and are still in disagreement. If they can't settle on terms, teachers are prepared to strike.

The teachers are frustrated. Tension has been building for months. They've been working without a contract since June.

Teachers made their point clear Thursday. Contract bargaining has been stalled for several months over issues of class size, home visits and salaries.

The teachers union expressed its disappointment after each negotiation has gone unsettled. A federal mediator was bought in.

The last bargaining session happened just last week, but still no contract. Thursday, the teachers spoke strongly about why they're fighting the district so hard for this.

There are more than 850 teachers working in Unit #4 schools. Many showed up to the event to get their point across loud and clear.

The school district could not be reached for comment. The next bargaining meeting is November 14.

The last time teachers in the Champaign School District went without a contract wsa in 2016. Like this time, the contract expired on June 30. After a strike vote, both sides reached an agreement by September.