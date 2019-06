Pick up your grass Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The village board is reminding people to properly dispose of their grass clippings. They said when people mow their lawns, grass ends up in the streets, and is eventually swept to the storm drains. The drains then clog, and can't properly get rid of rain water.