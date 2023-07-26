PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The mission to stop domestic violence in Piatt County is expanding.

Willow Tree Missions is renovating its downtown Monticello location with a $240,000 grant. The organization helps domestic violence survivors through its resale shop.

Now, Willow Tree is doing even more. The downstairs area is being redone to fit more items for sale and the two units on the top level are being made into apartments for families escaping domestic violence.

“We want to be a safe haven. It’s not really a shelter because, again, this is after the crisis is over,” said Director Jill Maxey. “But we do want to be a safe haven for people who are working on getting their lives back together and giving them a chance to put their best foot forward.”

She said donations and volunteers are always appreciated and still needed. They hope to have the resale shop done by the end of summer or the beginning of fall.