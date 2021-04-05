Coroner identifies one of two people killed in motorcycle crash

Screenshot from a viewer video of the crash.

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Coroner’s office is identifying a motorcycle rider who died after a crash Sunday night in Mansfield.

Coroner Troy Dunn identified him as Marvin Andreae. He adds just a single motorcycle was involved in the collision.

The coroner says a second person involved was taken to a hospital. They died later in Champaign County, he says.

Dunn says the Coroner’s office and the Piatt County Sheriff’s office are investigating the crash, adding an autopsy is pending.

No further information was immediately available.

This story has been updated to reflect newly obtained information.