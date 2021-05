Viewers from across central Illinois are sending their best photos of Monday’s storm. Send in yours to news@wcia.com. Don’t forget to include where the photo was taken!

Cecia Lee – Mattoon

Tennille Hite – Over Gays, IL

Stephanie Sample – Sullivan

Southeast of Mattoon – Over Tate & Lyle Grain Elevator

Chris Nelson – Just North of Lerna

Andrea Dodd – Over Cisco

Davin Graham – Champaign

Lauren Kathleen – Chesterfield

Bob Blume – Mattoon

Nicole Irene -Mattoon

Huck McConaha – Mattoon

Julie Niemerg – Mattoon

Ashton Sullivan – Charleston

Ashton Sullivan – Charleston