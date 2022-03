SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the weekend, officers of the Springfield Police Department and their families took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.

The Plunge took place at Lake Springfield on Saturday. It was a warm 73 degrees and overcast, but the officers would’ve taken the plunge regardless of the weather. It’s an annual tradition the SPD participates in every year.

Proceeds from the Polar Plunge go to the Special Olympics of Illinois.