Photographer works to raise awareness about child abuse

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon photographer released a series of photos that she hopes will raise awareness about child abuse.

Natashia Carter, the owner of Sound Shots Photography, said she was inspired to do a photoshoot after a conversation with her longtime friend in late 2019, during which she learned her friend had endured abuse growing up.

“As a friend, I was very disappointed that I did not realize that,” Carter said. “None of us did, actually. And so, that night, I was just trying to figure out something. I was like, there has to be a way to bring more awareness to child abuse for children through adults.”

That’s when she began reaching out to makeup artists and parents in the community, asking if they and their children would be willing to take part in a dramatic campaign. Carter shared with WCIA what she told the kids before their photoshoots.

“I can’t wait to show it to the world what you are doing, as you know, a young child to help out your classmates, your friends, you know, somebody that you might not even know is going through this,” she repeated. “This is going to help them.”