UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A student was victimized in an exploitation scam. An unknown offender contacted the student Saturday, April 11, through a messaging app demanding money.

The offender threatened to post a nude photo of the student on the internet. The photo had been taken consensually, but it’s unknown how the offender came to be in possession of it.

The student did not pay and the photo was posted to social media Saturday.