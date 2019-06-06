Phones not working after fiber cut
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City building cannot receive or make calls this afternoon.
In an email to employees the IT department explains their carrier, Consolidated Communications, has a fiber cut that’s affecting phones all around Central Illinois.
If you need to get in touch with anyone at the city they recommend emailing.
The Champaign city building hasn’t been affected.
