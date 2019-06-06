Local News

Phones not working after fiber cut

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 01:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:56 PM CDT

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City building cannot receive or make calls this afternoon.

In an email to employees the IT department explains their carrier, Consolidated Communications, has a fiber cut that’s affecting  phones all around Central Illinois.

If you need to get in touch with anyone at the city they recommend emailing.

The Champaign city building hasn’t been affected. 

