LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Lincoln Police said no one was hurt after a 3-hour-long standoff in a Walmart parking lot.

In a news release, Chief Paul Adams said officers were dispatched to the McDonald's restaurant on Hickox Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, October 9. They were called out there for a report of a man that appeared to be passed out in a handicap parking spot.