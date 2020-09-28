Petition to add new traffic lights gains steam

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–There’s a grave site along North Vermilion Street in Danville, marked at an intersection that separates a Lowes and Meijer in Danville. This intersection is one of the most dangerous in Danville.

Despite the site, vehicles still routinely get into accidents here. Most recently, an accident came on Friday which injured a mother and her daughter. For some, the intersection’s notoriety is talk of the town.

A petition on Change.org was started by Danville Resident Mary Parker. It calls for the installation of a new set of traffic lights at this intersection, and has already reached 750 signatures. She believes the crash on Friday has to be the breaking point.

“I just don’t want to see another person get injured and hurt, or even killed in that area,” Parker said. “This is something that can be avoided.”

Nearly all adjacent businesses and buildings are affected by the crashes. One building, Crossroads Christian Church, operates just down the street. But to keep Sunday visitors safe, they ask drivers to avoid the intersection at all costs.

“Trying to get out, especially when you have that many cars, is going to be very difficult,” Administrative Pastor Robbie Ketcherside said. “Often times we’ll just tell our visitors to go all the way to the light and then turn back around South.”

North Vermilion Street is a part of US Highway 136. This means the decision to install new lights will be up to the state of Illinois. People are hoping that decision gets made as soon as possible.

