Petition supports professor remaining as cannabis course instructor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Supporters are trying to help a professor keep his class. George Hickman teaches a course at Danville Area Community College called Cultivation and Compliance. It shows students how to grow hemp and cannabis.

A petition in support of him remaining in his role in that course has more than 200 signatures already.

Hickman also has courses at DACC in areas like human biology, botany and Illinois natural history. One of his former students, Jeffrey Graves, said he had a great experience in Hickman’s class and felt he really cares about his students. He added that Hickman is an expert in the field.

“A lot of the students just want to make sure that the students that take the course after us are getting the real experience and they’re learning from a person who has their best interest in mind, not necessarily, let’s get you through the course, let’s get your tuition paid,” said Graves.

We reached out to DACC President Dr. Stephen Nacco. He said the Cultivation and Compliance class isn’t canceled, but they decided to get rid of Hickman’s section of the course due to low enrollment.

As of now, Hickman says he hasn’t been told why he was cut from that class. He felt there were never problems with low enrollment, and he always received great reviews from students. He feels politics are part of his removal.

Hickman has been full-time at DACC for about a year and a half. He has a masters from the University of Illinois. He has a background of working in the cannabis industry legally in California, Colorado and Illinois.