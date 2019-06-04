Pet wash set to open soon

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A new pet wash is coming to Tilton. It works almost exactly like a car wash.

You just bring your pet, pay the fee, and start scrubbing. There are different options for shampoos and disinfectants. You can also dry your pet.



The wash will be at 301 West 5th Street along with the car wash and truck wash there. It will cost $10 for 12 minutes. After that, you just put more quarters in to stay longer.

"A smaller dog you can do at home in your bathroom, but a bigger dog makes more of a mess, you know, getting it all wet, getting water all over the place, this way, you bring them here, it's contained. Bring them in dirty, take them out clean," said manager Stacey Shaw.

The owners are hoping to open the pet wash up by the end of the week. It'll be open 24-7. It will also be heated and air-conditioned.