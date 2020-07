SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and Central Management Services are working to hand out more than 60,000 cloth masks to various state agencies, boards and commissions.

According to a press release from Gov. JB Pritzker's administration, CMS developed the State’s Return to Work guidelines and surveyed each State agency, board and commission under the jurisdiction of Governor Pritzker to gather information about their site-specific return to work plans.