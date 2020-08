HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For Thursday morning’s Pet Spotlight, Amy and Carolyn from the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team brought out Coolidge for a video call.

They say Coolidge is between 4 and 5-years-old, but still acts like a puppy! He is a happy boy who loves toys, being with people, and treats! He also has been working with a trainer to learn to sit, stay, and heel when walking. However, he can be very stubborn!

He would do best in a dog-savvy home with no other pets.