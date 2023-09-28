PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pesotum-based K9 of the Illinois State Police is a lot safer on the job now thanks to a new protective vest.

Troop 7 of the Illinois State Police announced in July that their K9 Loki would receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Troop 7 received the vest this month and posted a picture of Loki wearing it to their Facebook page on Thursday.

The vest was sponsored by a Western Illinois couple who also sponsored a vest for Odin, another K9 based in Pesotum, the previous year.

Since its founding in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has donated over 4,100 protective vests to K9s across the U.S. at a value of almost $7 million. The vests, including Odin and Loki’s, are embroidered with the phrase “Born to love, trained to serve, loyal always.”

Anyone who wants to donate to Vested Interest in K9s can visit their website to make a donation of any amount. A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.