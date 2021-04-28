Person seriously hurt in home explosion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was seriously hurt after a home explosion.

It happened Wednesday morning near Cleveland and Delaware Avenues.

The fire chief believes an explosion started the fire, and the person who called the station reported hearing a boom.

The person who was inside suffered severe burns and was taken to a local hospital via ambulance before being airlifted to a burn center in Indianapolis.

Fire Chief Don McMasters says these kinds of situations can have added risks.

“Initially, when we get here, obviously not knowing what the explosion came from, there’s always a concern for further explosions,” McMasters says.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the blast. Ameren crews were on scene to help as well.