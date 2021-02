PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fast-food restaurant was heavily damaged after a Peoria Police squad car crashed into it Wednesday morning.

Around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, a Peoria Police officer was driving on North Western Avenue near Rohmann when he lost control of the squad car and hit the front of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The officer driving the squad car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say no one in the restaurant was hurt.