Peoria Charter ‘stabilized’ by latest COVID relief bill

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — After gearing through months of major revenue losses, Peoria Charter is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

In October last year, the company said it would have to shut down without more financial assistance from the government.

Last month, it got a Business Interruption Grant — and at the time it said that would get them through March.

Now, with the latest COVID-relief bill signed into law, owner Bill Winkler says the legislation will stabilize the company — and help them reach 80-years in business.

Winkler says the new bill adds more funds through Paycheck Protection Program, and there’s $2 billion in grant to by shared by the motor-coach industry.

The charter bus company owner thanked several Illinois lawmakers.

He says they include U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Tuckworth; and U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos, Rodney Davis, and Darin LaHood.

Winkler adds LaHood was with him “every step of the way.”



