Peoria Charter brings presents to elementary school

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You might have seen Santa’s sleigh riding around Urbana on Thursday.

It was the Peoria Charter bus company’s very own version of it. They delivered school and cleaning supplies to Thomas Paine Elementary, and the students even climbed aboard the sleigh to meet Santa Claus.

Peoria charter says their mission behind this is simple:

“We definitely want to make sure the students have what they need because they’re our future,” says Peoria Charter Co-owner James Wang.

He also says they have done this for years in Peoria, but it was their first time bringing the tradition to their Urbana branch.

“We bring the memories when they board our buses to go to six flags or field trips, and we want to bring them more memories for the holidays,” says Wang.