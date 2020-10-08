Peoria Charter announces it will close next month without federal aid

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Peoria Charter Coach is calling on national politicians to approve financial assistance for the motorcoach industry before the general election — or else their buses will leave the roads for good.

Owner Bill Winkler said in a press release Thursday the company can’t wait until after the elections, and that he’s surviving on a $150,000 line of credit. The release added it has refunded over $500,000 in deposits, experienced more than $5 million in cancellations, and saw a 94% reduction in business.

Peoria Charter also laid off most of their employees in July after a Paycheck Protection Loan ran out — Winkler said that was the hardest part.

The release said the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act was introduced to the House by Rep. Darin LaHood. It received majority support in both the House and Senate, the release continued, with 237 Cosponsors in the House of Representatives and 54 Cosponsors in the Senate.

“Yet, the bill was still left out of the House Democrat $2.2 trillion bill passed over to the GOP Senate last week,” the release stated.

Winkler said this isn’t specific to Peoria Charter, adding “there is not a motorcoach company in the United States that is not on the verge of closing and looking to the federal government to keep their doors open.”