URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– University of Illinois students are standing in solidarity with Ukraine following the dramatic images and video that surfaced from the city of Bucha, Ukraine this week.

The Ukrainian Student Association is joining a movement Thursday alongside colleges across the country by holding a vigil in front of the Illini Union.

Larysa Brandys, president of the student organization, is a Ukrainian American. Her grandparents made the journey to the U.S. From Ukraine decades ago. She still has cousins on the western side of the country.

Brandys is thankful they’re further away from the conflict concentrated in the east, but her family is still kept awake by air raid sirens night after night.

Ahead of Thursday’s planned vigil, Russia was suspended from the U.N. Human Rights Council for “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” and “violations of international humanitarian law” during the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s just really sickening. There’s really no other way to describe it,” Brandys said. “Like, just to think that these people are being murdered because literally just because they’re Ukrainian, and it’s like, that could be my cousins, that could be people that I know.”

She said part of the purpose of gathering Thursday night is to make sure people on this side of the world are fully aware of the crisis across the globe.

“People need to know, and they need to know specifics,” she added.

The vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at Anniversary Plaza in front of the Illini Union.