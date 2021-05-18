People mourning Cerro Gordo High School graduate who passed away

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 2019 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School has died, but bright memories of him still live on in his family and friends who love him.

Known to his family as ‘Jon-Jon’, Jonathan Richard passed away on Monday. He died from a severe case of juvenile diabetes. He would have turned 21 this November.

His sister, Hanna, tells WCIA that he was the most “selfless and kind-hearted guy anyone could know.”

“Unless defending his family, I don’t believe anyone could have had a negative experience when talking to him,” she continued. “His personality shined and continues like the brightest star in the sky. He enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends, watching anime, and spending time with his family.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends forever.”





Photos provided to WCIA by family.

Jonathan M Richard Obituary — Graceland Fairlawn.